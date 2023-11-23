Twenty Years Since Rose Revolution of 2003: Gains, Losses and Lessons

Today marks twenty years since the Rose Revolution of 2003 which stands as a pivotal moment in Georgia’s history, a turning point that reshaped the nation’s trajectory. The events that led to this transformative revolution were rooted in a complex web of social, political, and economic factors, culminating in widespread discontent and a fervent desire for change among the Georgian populace.

Public discontent

At the time of the revolution, Georgians were deeply dissatisfied with the existing political landscape and the past humiliation and pain caused by the aftermath of the wars in Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region in the beginning of 1990s. Eduard Shevardnadze, the former Soviet foreign minister and Georgia’s President since 1992, had presided over a period marked by pervasive corruption at all levels, economic stagnation and poverty, and electoral irregularities. His government struggled to tackle rampant corruption, and left the population disillusioned with the lack of progress and transparency.

The turning point came during the 2003 parliamentary elections. Allegations of widespread fraud and manipulation tainted the electoral process, sparking outrage and disillusionment among the Georgian people. The opposition, led by figures like Mikhail Saakashvili and Zurab Zhvania, refused to accept the results and called for mass protests.

Dissatisfaction with the electoral process acted as a catalyst, galvanizing widespread support for change. The Georgian public representing people from all walks of life, disillusioned with the status quo, took to the streets in peaceful protests demanding fair elections, transparency, and an end to corruption.

Demonstrating the power of collective action and civil disobedience, the protests gained momentum and attracted international attention as tens of thousands flooded the streets of Tbilisi.

As the protests intensified, pressure mounted on President Shevardnadze. Faced with an increasingly untenable situation and growing calls for his resignation, Shevardnadze finally stepped down, marking the culmination of the Rose Revolution.

Consequences and Transformation

The Rose Revolution was not just a change of leadership; it was a unique inspirational moment that raised hopes for change, signalling a commitment to democratic values and a desire for a better, more progressive future. It laid the groundwork for far-reaching reforms, setting Georgia on a path towards modernization, transparency and closer integration with the international community.

The government embarked on a mission to modernize the country’s infrastructure, attract foreign investment and forge closer ties with the West. Effective Georgian reforms attracted global attention, were taught in universities, discussed in parliaments around the world and described in books devoted to the Georgian transformative reforms.

The revolution’s impact on Georgia’s development cannot be overstated. It laid the foundations for a more inclusive and transparent political system, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and progress. The country saw improvements in various sectors, including education, health and governance, as it sought to align itself more closely with European values and standards. The foundations for many of the achievements that Georgians enjoy were laid during these years, such as a competent and professional civil service, a liberal and open economy, effective public services, tax collection, infrastructure, development, a drastic reduction in corruption, reforms in education, deregulation of the energy market and 24-hour electricity supply, the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement or visa-free travel with the EU, enhanced cooperation and integration into NATO.

International Perception and Influence

Importantly, the revolution catapulted Georgia onto the global stage, reshaping the world’s perception of the nation. It signaled Georgia’s commitment to democratic principles and bolstered its credibility as a reliable partner on the international arena. The country’s aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration gained momentum, fostering closer ties with institutions like the European Union and NATO. The revolution also had an impact on the region as well and was a precursor to the Orange Revolution in Ukraine.

Erosion of trust and loss of the momentum

However, the Saakashvili regime faced criticism on several fronts. Over time, the gains of the Rose Revolution faced scrutiny. While initial reforms brought positive changes, some improvements were short-lived or overshadowed by political tensions and economic difficulties. The concentration of power within the government led to concerns about democratic backsliding and the erosion of checks and balances.

While the government made strides in certain areas, there were concerns about the persecution of the opposition figures, allegations of authoritarian tendencies, and restrictions on media freedom.

These concerns acquired special acuteness in 2007, as Georgia faced a tumultuous period marked by political tension and mass protests against the government. The pivotal moment came when Imedi TV, a prominent opposition-leaning channel, was stormed by armed forces, resulting in its forced closure. This action sparked international condemnation and heightened concerns about press freedom and political freedoms in the country. The Imedi TV incident highlighted the fragility of media independence in Georgia and fueled debates about the state of democracy and the rule of law in the post-Rose Revolution era.

In 2008, the country experienced the shock of war when revanchist Russia attacked Georgia. Although Russia was eventually forced to withdraw, largely due to international pressure, and did not achieve its goal of regaining control over Georgia and overthrowing the government, as a result of the war Russia occupied two Georgian regions, Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

The internal crisis followed, and although Saakashvili won snap elections in 2008, the downward trend in democratic credentials continued after the war. This led to the victory of the opposition Georgian Dream coalition in 2012 and the peaceful transfer of power, which in itself was seen as a positive development characteristic of democratic states.

Enduring Legacy and Lessons to Learn

While the Rose Revolution ushered in crucial reforms and set Georgia on a path towards modernization and closer ties with the West, the legacy of the revolution is complex and mixed, as over the years challenges to democratic governance and sustaining the momentum of positive change have emerged.

In retrospect, notwithstanding the failures and mistakes that followed the Rose Revolution in Georgia, it stands as a testament to the power of the vox populi and the resilience of a people united in their pursuit of a fairer, more democratic society. It is a reminder that the collective will of the people can bring about profound and positive change, changing the course of a nation’s history.

And there are lessons to be learnt from the experience of Georgia’s (more) recent history, which shows that one-party rule over the years inevitably leads to excessive concentration of power, erosion of democracy and democratic institutions, and the virtual ineffectiveness of the system of checks and balances. Whether Georgians have learnt this lesson remains to be seen.