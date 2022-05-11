Georgia’s Opposition Slams Ruling Party Over ‘Threatening U.S.’

Georgian opposition politicians have slammed hints and explicit accusations made by ruling Georgian Dream (GD) leaders and supporters that Credit Suisse’s alleged delay of USD 600 million payment to Bidzina Ivanishvili was a coordinated foreign interference to inch Georgia toward war.

Per Petre Tsiskarishvili, General Secretary of the United National Movement, ruling party chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze’s remarks mean the Georgian Dream sees the U.S. and the EU as pawns of the UNM in coordination with a Swiss bank to attack Ivanishvili.

“They have built their PR on this absurdity and delirium so that they can somehow save Bidzina Ivanishvili’s capital,” he said.

“We have to pay attention and not give this person [Ivanishvili] the opportunity to negotiate at the costs of Georgia’s national interests,” Tsiskarishvili went on, adding that the ex-PM should not be allowed to threaten the West with “turning Georgia into a Russian province” if his financial interests are not protected.

In an interview with Mtavari Arkhi TV, pro-opposition TV channel, another UNM figure, MP Levan Khabeishvili spoke of the danger that the GD remarks foreshow.

“Practically the future of our country and its citizens were used as a threat by Kobakhidze and Georgian Dream representatives,” he said, “that as soon as Bidzina Ivanishvili’s millions face a problem then you will see what we do.”

“[And] they were telling us till then that this man [Ivanishvili] is not in politics,” Khabeishvili added.

Badri Japaridze, and General Secretary of the Lelo party dubbed the GD narratives as an extension of Russian propaganda efforts.

He said GD remarks serve an example of pro-Russian soft power aiming to plant into people’s minds that the U.S., a strategic partner, is sucking Georgia into war.

“What we are seeing is an attempt to somehow damage the image of America, NATO, and the EU,” Japaridze explained.

Georgian Dream leaders today denied accusing the U.S. of attempts to drag Georgia into war by coordinating Swiss bank’s delayed transfers to Ivanishvili.

