Abashidze, Karasin Talk Humanitarian Issues, Trade

Georgian Prime Minister’s special representative for Russia, Zurab Abashidze held an online meeting on November 24 with Russia’s Federation Council Committee Chair on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin. The meeting is as part of the informal, direct bilateral dialogue launched between the two countries in late 2012.

During the discussion, Abashidze highlighted the deteriorating humanitarian situation, human rights abuses, including arbitrary detentions, and the military build-up in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, the Georgian PM’s press office stated.

According to the same report, the Russian side was interested in Georgia’s position on the so-called 3+3 platform, a format that would bring together Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, and Iran. Abashidze stressed that Georgia does not consider participating.

The sides also took note of positive dynamics in trade between Georgia and Russia and paid attention to the issue of protecting interests and solving problems of companies involved in trade and transportation.

Besides, the parties discussed the need to coordinate in ensuring that the ongoing repair and infrastructure works around the Larsi border crossing point, the only one legally operated between the two countries, does not reduce the volume of traffic and freight.

They also expressed readiness to support expert working groups’ activities and the implementation of the 2011 Swiss-mediated customs monitoring agreement on Georgian-Russian cargo, according to the report.

