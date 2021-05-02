In Photos: Easter Vigil at Tbilisi’s Sameba Cathedral

Churches were full overnight on May 2 in Georgia’s capital city, Tbilisi, as Orthodox Christian Georgians celebrate Easter.

The Holy Trinity (Sameba) Cathedral in Tbilisi was the main site for Easter services in the country, where the Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, delivered a prayer. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his cabinet members, Parliament Speaker-turned-Vice-Speaker Archil Talakvadze, ruling Georgian Dream party chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze, and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze attended the vigil.

Below are photos by Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge from Georgia’s largest cathedral:

