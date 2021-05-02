Easter vigil at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi. May 1-2 night, 2021. Photo: Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
News

In Photos: Easter Vigil at Tbilisi’s Sameba Cathedral

02/05/2021 - 13:45
32 Less than a minute

Churches were full overnight on May 2 in Georgia’s capital city, Tbilisi, as Orthodox Christian Georgians celebrate Easter.

The Holy Trinity (Sameba) Cathedral in Tbilisi was the main site for Easter services in the country, where the Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, delivered a prayer. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his cabinet members, Parliament Speaker-turned-Vice-Speaker Archil Talakvadze, ruling Georgian Dream party chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze, and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze attended the vigil.

Below are photos by Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge from Georgia’s largest cathedral:

Patriarch Ilia II, 88, the country’s most revered man, entering the cathedral
Vigil in the Sameba Cathedral
From left to right: Parliamentary Vice-Speaker Archil Talakvadze, PM Irakli Garibashvili and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze
Georgian Dream chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze
Procession around the cathedral
Spotted in the center: Patriarch’s Locum Tenens, Metropolitan Shio Mujiri
Patriarch Ilia II
Spotted in the center: Patriarch’s Locum Tenens, Metropolitan Shio Mujiri
Procession around the cathedral

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/05/2021 - 13:45
32 Less than a minute
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button