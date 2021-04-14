The Dispatch – April 14/15: Everyone Knew

Celebrity Domestic Violence Allegations Spark Outrage – Third Covid Wave Breaks Upon Absurd Traditions – Police Wall UpRioni Valley – UNM Chair on Prison Diet

Georgians are (or act) shocked as another celebrity heartthrob succumbs to the domestic violence allegations. Question of the day: how is it that current reactions radically differ from those in a similar case only weeks ago? Greetings from Tbilisi, here is Nini, your operator, and the Dispatch that tells stories of malign traditions – and how to break with them.

Grave Abuses Vol. 1

TIME IS ALWAYS RIGHT It was in “A Hidden Envelope” – a Georgian entertainment show hosted by actress Ia Parulava and a defile of her celebrity guests – that the Georgian audience was treated to the gospel truth that all that is hidden will one day be revealed, preferably, live. Actress Ninutsa Makashvili openly spoke about being abused and beaten over a decade ago by her husband – a known theater actor Beso Zanguri. Her recollections of the toxic relationship included hours-long beatings, even during her pregnancy.

Grave Abuses Vol. 2

TONIGHT WE DINE IN HELL If one thing has been stable in Georgia these days, that is the daily inflow of 1,000+ COVID-19 infection cases. With the third wave officially breaking, the Orthodox Easter celebrations are fast approaching. And as befits the clerical rite, the feast of resurrection is intrinsically linked to that of Christmas. The only thing is that last Christmas, the Government and the Orthodox Patriarchate have bitterly clashed over upholding lockdown regulations, a battle that the government lost.

That’s the full lid for today. Celebrate the bizarre and the curious in Georgia’s politics with us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday!