Protest outside the Government Chancellery against extending COVID-19 restrictions. January 24, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
In Photos: Protest against Extending COVID-19 Restrictions

24/01/2021 - 22:30
Scores of Tbilisites took to the streets on Sunday to protest the Government’s decision to extend COVID-related restrictions through March 1, including the ban on municipal transportation, nationwide curfew and the closure of winter resorts. Some of the opposition politicians, including Khatia Dekanoidze of the United National Movement, right-libertarian Zurab Japaridze of Girch – More Freedom Party, Giorgi Vashadze of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli, European Georgia’s Giorgi Kandelaki and Badri Japaridze of Lelo for Georgia, joined the rally outside the Georgian Government’s Chancellery. The protesters said they gave the Government 48 hours to meet their demands of halting the restrictions, threatened otherwise with blocking the administrative buildings.

Civil.ge’s Guram Muradov photographed as the protest played out today. 

Protest outside the Government Chancellery against extending COVID-19 restrictions. January 24, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Protest outside the Government Chancellery against extending COVID-19 restrictions. January 24, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
“Let the kids return to the schools,” the poster reads. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
European Georgia’s Giorgi Kandelaki spotted at the protest. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Protest outside the Government Chancellery against extending COVID-19 restrictions. January 24, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Protest outside the Government Chancellery against extending COVID-19 restrictions. January 24, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Protest outside the Government Chancellery against extending COVID-19 restrictions. January 24, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
“I want school,” the child’s poster reads. Lelo for Georgia’s Pikria Chikhradze spotted behind on the right. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Lelo for Georgia party’s Badri Japaridze also attended the protest. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge

