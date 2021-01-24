In Photos: Protest against Extending COVID-19 Restrictions

Scores of Tbilisites took to the streets on Sunday to protest the Government’s decision to extend COVID-related restrictions through March 1, including the ban on municipal transportation, nationwide curfew and the closure of winter resorts. Some of the opposition politicians, including Khatia Dekanoidze of the United National Movement, right-libertarian Zurab Japaridze of Girch – More Freedom Party, Giorgi Vashadze of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli, European Georgia’s Giorgi Kandelaki and Badri Japaridze of Lelo for Georgia, joined the rally outside the Georgian Government’s Chancellery. The protesters said they gave the Government 48 hours to meet their demands of halting the restrictions, threatened otherwise with blocking the administrative buildings.

Civil.ge’s Guram Muradov photographed as the protest played out today.

