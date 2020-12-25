The Dispatch – December 25

67% of Georgians Have Loans – Boycotting MPs Attacked with Salaries – School Classes Stir Controversy – Tskhinvali Extends Detention for Georgian – Preliminary Results of UNM Chair Polls

LES MISERABLES Georgian authorities never stop bragging about the country topping global economic rankings (most of which have something to do with economic freedom). Now there yet is another accomplishment to show off: Koba Gvenetadze, Head of the National Bank of Georgia, said in today’s parliamentary plenary that 67% of Georgians are burdened with bank loans, with a share at a historic high and one of the leading worldwide. The share of non-performing loans also seems to have risen from 4,4% from the end of 2019 to 8% as of now, and the trend is to continue, Gvenetadze said. Good news for the Georgian Dream government, which has some good practices of writing off bad debts for electoral gains.

TO EACH AGAINST THEIR NEEDS The above data, however, seems to be nothing compared to a real financial shock that has made headlines recently: boycotting opposition MPs got paid parliamentary salaries against their will. The authorities do not seem to be running out of ideas on how to spoil the principled lawmakers, with the payment arriving just as shopping malls reopen ahead of the New Year celebrations. Who could resist the temptation of overspending? Definitely not Nato Chkheidze, former “patriot” MP turned the UNM-led bloc lawmaker who is believed to have millions in her assets and now has to find a free room on her premises for additional GEL 4,500 (USD 1,380). She could transfer it back anytime she wants, the Parliament staff clarified.

TEACHERS AND PREACHERS Schools moving online amid the lockdown brought some dubious curricular activities to light, as teachers in Tbilisi and Rustavi reportedly have been for years mobilizing their pupils to attend classes of “homeland studies,” based on what their authors believe Orthodox Christian teachings. Georgia’s Ombudswoman does not seem to share the spirit, saying the classes are filled with discriminatory views and can be deemed as an expression of religious indoctrination and proselytizing. The curriculum goes against the law-embedded schooling principles of religious neutrality and non-discrimination, the Public Defender added.

PROTRACTED INHUMANITY Still no signs of humanity among Kremlin-backed authorities in Tskhinvali, who have just extended by 2 months the pre-trial detention of Zaza Gakheladze, a Georgian citizen who was shot and detained near the occupation line in July this year. Local strongman Anatoly Ilyich Bibilov did not learn enough lessons from the consequences he had faced for the mistreatment of detainees before, it appears.

CROWNED BY FACEBOOK We have already discussed how the United National Movement directed its r-E-volutionary spirit towards the intra-party democracy and went to elect the new chair through Facebook polling. Now, as “polling stations” have closed nationwide, Nika Melia appears to be leading with 64,9% to 35,1% over Levan Varshalomidze, former Adjara region head. Do not yet rush to congratulate the winner, however, as the election commission is doing some thorough checks to make sure no election-rigging had taken place by trolls and bots.

