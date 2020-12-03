PM Gakharia, EU Commissioner Várhelyi Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi held a phone talk on December 3, discussing Georgia’s post-election situation, challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a number of other issues.

According to the Georgian Government Press Office, during the phone talk “it was noted that both in Europe as well as in Georgia, to tackle pandemic and economy-related challenges, it is important for the new Parliament to convene timely and completely and to advance the country’s democratic development.”

The Government Press Office also noted that furthering cooperation on transportation, energy and digital communications was particularly highlighted during the talk, with PM Gakharia underscoring “Georgia’s need for more physical integration into the EU, including gradual integration into the European market.”

According to the report, PM Gakharia and Commissioner Várhelyi also discussed the upcoming meeting of the EU-Georgian Association Council scheduled for 2021, as well as Georgia’s role in the security of the wider Black Sea region.

Georgian Prime Minister thanked the 27-member bloc for its firm support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the press release concluded.

