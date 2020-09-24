In Photos: Georgia’s 2020 Election Campaign

On October 31, the citizens of Georgia will vote for 150-member parliament through a significantly modified mixed electoral system with 120 deputies elected through proportional-party lists and 30 lawmakers elected as majoritarians from single-mandate constituencies. Following months-long protests in summer 2019, and lengthy foreign mediated negotiations between the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties, the Georgian Parliament increased sought-after proportional representation from 77 to 120 and shrank majoritarian seats, which typically favored ruling parties, from 73 to 30.

Civil.ge’s Eana Korbezashvili wandered through the streets of Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, to capture electoral campaign moments ahead of the crucial vote.