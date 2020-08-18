Solidarity Alliance of Georgia presents majoritarian candidates in Tbilisi. August 2020. Photo: FB/Solidarity Alliance of Georgia.
News

Solidarity Alliance of Georgia Names Majoritarian Candidates in Tbilisi

18/08/2020 - 17:11
25 Less than a minute
Tags

The Solidarity Alliance of Georgia party, established recently by former members of the ruling Georgian Dream party, named its majoritarian candidates for all of the eight single-mandate constituencies in Tbilisi on August 17.

  • Jaba Jishjkariani, Tbilisi Sakrebulo member, for Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi
  • MP Beka Natsvlishvili,for Vake district
  • MP Levan Gogichaishvili for Saburtalo district
  • MP Gedevan Popkhadze for Didube-Chugureti district
  • MP Ramaz Bluashvili for Isani district
  • Zviad Tavadze for Nadzaladevi district
  • Sandro Rizhamadze for Samgori district
  • Lasha Giorgadze for Gldani district

At an event held in central Tbilisi’s Vere Park, the party promised to increase the minimum wage to GEL 500 (USD 162); to halve 20% income tax for persons with income less than GEL 1,000; to develop industry and agriculture; and to increase state investments in education, science, and culture sectors.

“Our goal is to create guarantees for protecting Georgia’s national interests and to improve welfare for each and every citizen of Georgia,” MP Mariam Jashi, the party’s secretary-general said.

Several lawmakers who broke off from the Georgian Dream’s parliamentary majority over different issues in 2019 set up Solidarity Alliance of Georgia on June 7.

The newly established party then stated that it would not cooperate with either the governing party or the united opposition ahead of the October parliamentary polls.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

მსგავსი/Related

Lelo Presents Team to Run for Adjara Supreme Council Elections

18/08/2020 - 19:36

CEC Cybersecurity Server Center Opened

18/08/2020 - 16:15

Head of Georgian Public Broadcaster Resigns

18/08/2020 - 15:53

ISFED Speaks of Inauthentic Pro-Alliance of Patriots Campaign on Facebook

14/08/2020 - 08:29
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button