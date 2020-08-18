Solidarity Alliance of Georgia Names Majoritarian Candidates in Tbilisi

The Solidarity Alliance of Georgia party, established recently by former members of the ruling Georgian Dream party, named its majoritarian candidates for all of the eight single-mandate constituencies in Tbilisi on August 17.

Jaba Jishjkariani, Tbilisi Sakrebulo member, for Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi

MP Beka Natsvlishvili,for Vake district

MP Levan Gogichaishvili for Saburtalo district

MP Gedevan Popkhadze for Didube-Chugureti district

MP Ramaz Bluashvili for Isani district

Zviad Tavadze for Nadzaladevi district

Sandro Rizhamadze for Samgori district

Lasha Giorgadze for Gldani district

At an event held in central Tbilisi’s Vere Park, the party promised to increase the minimum wage to GEL 500 (USD 162); to halve 20% income tax for persons with income less than GEL 1,000; to develop industry and agriculture; and to increase state investments in education, science, and culture sectors.

“Our goal is to create guarantees for protecting Georgia’s national interests and to improve welfare for each and every citizen of Georgia,” MP Mariam Jashi, the party’s secretary-general said.

Several lawmakers who broke off from the Georgian Dream’s parliamentary majority over different issues in 2019 set up Solidarity Alliance of Georgia on June 7.

The newly established party then stated that it would not cooperate with either the governing party or the united opposition ahead of the October parliamentary polls.

