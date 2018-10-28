Presidential Candidates Cast Ballot

Today, Georgian citizens are electing their fifth president for a six-year term, replacing incumbent President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who has been in office since October, 2013.

25 candidates are running for the office. Some of the major contenders have already cast ballot at their respective polling stations. Below are excerpts from their post-vote remarks.

Davit Bakradze

Grigol Vashadze

Shalva Natelashvili

Kakha Kukava

Davit Usupashvili

Zurab Japaridze

Salome Zurabishvili Davit Bakradze, European Georgia: I : I feel very optimistic. I think, the society genuinely needs changes; the society needs better and optimistic tomorrow, and above all, it needs a peaceful future, absence of confrontation. I believe eveyone will come and cast a ballot for the benefit of better future. Grigol Vashadze, UNM-led Coalition: There already are a lot of complaints and concerns … I would like : There already are a lot of complaints and concerns … I would like to urge our voters – please, put aside everything and come to the elections, because we are electing the future of Georgia, of our children and grandchildren. This is crucial, because it is your constitutional right and obligation. We will win these elections and that is the reason the authorities are going through hysteria. I am expecting our victory; and whether it will be in the first round or the second round, it will be decided by the voters. Shalva Natelashvili, Labor Party: I have : I have made my choice on to how our children will live tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, and in a century; all this will be decided today. It is a fact that I enjoy sufficient public support for victory. Davit Usupashvili, Free Democrats/Development Movement: Today, it is the Georgian people who Today, it is the Georgian people who should make their choice. I have made mine, but what’s more important is the choice of the Georgian people. And I am glad I have enabled them to have an [alternative] choice… I have a hope, a faith, and I know things will go well in this country, and it will happen very soon. Zurab Japaridze, New Political Center-Girchi: I cast a ballot for myself; if anyone doubted I would vote for someone else, [rest assured] they were mistaken. I voted for myself and it is my firm decision. Girchi is the only political force fighting for freedom and for the demolition of the Soviet Union. We are striving for a free society, a society of free people and not slaves. Salome Zurabishvili, Independent/endorsed by the ruling party: Today, I Today, I cast my ballot to a tranquil, united, fair and democratic Georgia. I hope the times of hatred have come to an end in this country … Today, we have the first round and we will know by the evening what our voters have decided; I will fully respect their choice.

