Georgian, Lithuanian FMs Discuss EU, NATO Integration

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, who is on an official visit to Lithuania on October 23, attended the sitting of the bilateral Georgian-Lithuanian commission on European and Euro-Atlantic integration. The sitting was co-chaired by Lithuanian FM Linas Linkevicius.

In its press release of the meeting, Georgian Foreign Ministry said the commission members positively assessed the two countries’ cooperation, and welcomed the country’s progress on its path to EU and NATO integration, as well as its contribution to Euro-Atlantic security.

According to the MFA, the parties also discussed Georgia’s upcoming presidential elections, security and humanitarian situation in the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions and the Georgian Government’s new peace initiative for residents of the two areas.

My pleasure to welcome Georgia’s Foreign Minister @DZalkaliani in Vilnius today for #Georgia–#Lithuania Commission meeting on #EU/Euro-Atlantic integration. Irreversibility of reforms is a condition and a key to success. Lithuania is ready to assist. pic.twitter.com/2tgQKaNhKg — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) October 23, 2018

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said, the officials also touched upon the political situation in the run-up to the presidential elections. “This week, the Georgians will make a very important decision on who should take the lead and represent the country; I believe Georgia will prove its loyalty to European values,” said Foreign Minister Linkevicius.

In Vilnius, the Georgian Foreign Minister also met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and Parliament Speaker Viktoras Pranckietis.