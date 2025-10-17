Constitutional Court Judge Quits Amid Looming Appeal to Ban Parties, Individuals from Politics

Judge Irine Imerlishvili has resigned from Georgia’s Constitutional Court in what the court said was an individual decision, without citing specific reasons. The decision comes amid the ruling party’s plans to appeal for a ban on opposition parties and individuals “associated” with them from active politics.

According to the Court’s October 17 statement, Imerlishvili’s tenure will be terminated early “on the basis of individual notice,” effective October 20. “The Constitutional Court of Georgia wishes her success in her future endeavors,” the statement reads.

Imerlishvili, a former Georgian Dream lawmaker who served as secretary of the National Security Council from 2013 until her appointment as a Constitutional Court judge in 2016, had been set to serve until the autumn of 2026.

While the Constitutional Court is widely seen as dominated by judges loyal to Georgian Dream, Imerlishvili has been among those with a record of dissenting from the government’s positions, including in the 2023 case when the Georgian Dream-led government accused then-President Salome Zurabishvili of overstepping her constitutional mandate with her foreign visits. Imerlishvili, however, was absent from the college reviewing a high-profile case seeking the suspension of the Foreign Agents Law last year, citing health issues.

Imerlishvili’s sudden resignation comes as Georgian Dream prepares to submit a constitutional appeal “in the near future,” based on the voluminous, damning report compiled by the so-called Tsulukiani Commission. Officials have made clear that while the appeal formally targets the former ruling party, the United National Movement, its broader aim is to outlaw all major opposition forces.

In parallel, the ruling party has fast-tracked legislative amendments this week to extend political bans to individuals “associated” with such parties, including stripping them of the rights to run in elections, found or become members of political parties, or assume offices.

