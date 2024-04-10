Photo Story │’Yes to Europe, No to Russian Law’ – Rally Against Foreign Agents Bill

On the 35th anniversary of April 9, Georgian activists once again took to Rustaveli Avenue marching from the Republic Square, this time to protest the Russian-style Foreign Agents bill reintroduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The march, entitled “Yes to Europe, No to Russian Law,” ended in front of the Georgian Parliament building, where Georgian freedom fighters lost their lives at the hands of the Soviet army on April 9, 1989. Exactly a year after the mass protests managed to convince GD to drop the law, people once again hold banners to protest reintroduced bill and show their firm support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
