Photo Story │’Yes to Europe, No to Russian Law’ – Rally Against Foreign Agents Bill

On the 35th anniversary of April 9, Georgian activists once again took to Rustaveli Avenue marching from the Republic Square, this time to protest the Russian-style Foreign Agents bill reintroduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The march, entitled “Yes to Europe, No to Russian Law,” ended in front of the Georgian Parliament building, where Georgian freedom fighters lost their lives at the hands of the Soviet army on April 9, 1989. Exactly a year after the mass protests managed to convince GD to drop the law, people once again hold banners to protest reintroduced bill and show their firm support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Banner reads: “Yes to Europe, no to Russian law”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Activists rally against Foreign Agents bill on April 9, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banner reads: “We – people with special needs are against the Russian law”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Activists rally against Foreign Agents bill on April 9, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banner reads: “The fight against Russian rotten empire is not over yet”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banner reads: “What did you show us our whole life – endless rallies”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Activists rally against Foreign Agents bill on April 9, 2024. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banner reads: “Russian law will suppress free speech”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banner reads: “April 9 – day of mourning and day of victory. Glory to heroes”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Banners read: “The fairytale ends in EU” and “Generations change, the goal stays the same”. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge The Georgian banner reads: “Don’t cry honey, I promise you I’ll take you home to EU”. Photo: Guram Muradov

/Civil.ge

