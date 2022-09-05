Georgian Leaders Congratulate New UK PM Liz Truss

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Liz Truss on 5 September for being chosen as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom replacing Boris Johnson.

“Congratulations to Liz Truss, the next PM of the United Kingdom,” President Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter. “Good to see another woman leader in these crucial times that will work for security on our continent and a stronger transatlantic partnership.”

“I look forward to working together to strengthen the Georgia-UK relations,” the President added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Garibashvili wrote “Congratulations Liz Truss on her new position. Georgia-UK relations reached an all-time high status in recent years and moved to a qualitatively higher level.”

“On behalf of the Government of Georgia, [I] wish you all the best in this very important capacity at this challenging time,” the Georgian PM emphasized.