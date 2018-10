On October 28, Georgian citizens will elect their fifth president for a six-year term. This will be the last time the head of state will be elected through direct ballot, completing the country’s transition from semi-presidential to parliamentary republic. Outdoor banners, billboards and ads of some of the presidential candidates dominate in the streets of the capital city ahead of the polls.

