Very productive meeting w/ @vonderleyen on the future of security of the European continent. Grateful for the @EU_Commission for assisting 🇬🇪/w implementation of the reforms to ensure that 🇬🇪 is granted the 🇪🇺candidate status. 🇬🇪 is committed to 🇪🇺 future! pic.twitter.com/O7XrKkEQGB