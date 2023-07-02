Dispatch – July 2: Red Line, Black Heart

If the philosopher’s stone, that ultimate gold-maker, existed in politics, it would probably be able to constrain your policies’ criticism only to the topics of your own choosing. Gone will be embarrassing revelations, uncomfortable statistical data, nasty whistleblower revelations, paparazzi photos of your yacht, and bank statements from your black accounting. A touch of friendly scolding about working too hard?! Even a lively public discussion about the color of municipal transport? That would be welcome and accepted with due statesmanly grace.

This is Jaba from Georgia, where the ruling party edged one step closer to that dream. And this is the Dispatch – trying to catch up with curious and disconcerting in Georgian politics.

Seeing red

The ruling party was all about drawing red lines this past week, and by the weekend, the political dancefloor looked like the sitcom crime scene with corpses of villainous criticisms outlined in bright red.

First came MP Mariam Lashkhi, who said the ruling party takes issue with being called “pro-Russian” and this phrasing should be banned from the floor. Then it was the turn of PM Irakli Garibashvili to draw that red line against “LGBT and immoral propaganda” addressed to children in the Q&A of his annual address to the parliament.

PM referenced the mysterious book of the well-known publishing house, which apparently the concerned parents have spoken to him about. The media hacks dug out the culprit from which emanated that fountain of immorality: Donkeyskin by Charles Perrault (published in… 1695), with its incestuous plot, somehow sneaked into the fairy tales volume. We could ask an inquisitive question or two of Mr. Garibashvili’s professors at Sorbonne – where he apparently studied… but would we be crossing the red line there?!

And when MP Mariam Natsvlishvili asked PM Garibashvili whether he was concerned about his son, who apparently will study at gay-friendly UPenn, another red line emerged – we cannot engage children in our squabbles!

We could dismiss those as mere foibles of the political party protecting its soft, yellow belly and mobilizing hardliners when gearing up for elections, but a more sinister layer is glistening underneath.

“So this scum should be calling me Putinist, and I shall not respond?!” thundered the ruling party boss Irakli Kobakhidze. And “responses” were aplenty – two critics were punched in the face, others egged or verbally abused. By “outraged citizens,” says the ruling party, eschewing responsibility. Yet, what good is the red line if there is no repercussion for crossing it? And if those repercussions do befall, who is to blame? The instrument, or those who set that line?

Fists for words

Democracy, especially its bipartisan, Westminster variant, is about competition and contest. Not many in continental Europe would agree this is the best way for democracy to function – they would prefer a consensus-based model where multiple groups of interests hammer out imperfect compromises. But still, competitive contestation undoubtedly lies at the heart of the democratic process. Yet, for the democratic society not to descend into violent chaos, one fundamental rule holds – one is not to respond to words with punches. This is what toddlers learn from their parents and in kindergartens.

Not so the Georgian politicians, especially when they get the taste of power. Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, and other senior Georgian Dream MPs have repeatedly equaled what they term “verbal violence” or “moral violence” (an unpleasant media report, for instance, or the Pride March) to physical violence, thus justifying and condoning violence against opponents.

GD MP said in the Parliament on June 26 that those who cross those red lines “will get it in their nose,” another one echoed, saying he “would never condemn violence when directed at Georgia’s enemies!”

Let us win, or we will punch you! – this seems to be the election slogan of the Georgian Dream. Give us the candidacy, or WE will punch them, and YOU will feel guilty! – this is what the ruling party is telling the European capitals under the diplomatic guise of “granting Georgia candidacy is the surest way towards depolarization.”

The bully pulpit for bully tactics then, if we are not all lucid and brave enough to stand up to it, may leave the friends of the Georgian democracy calling it “progress” when someone is not being beaten, or worse.

Playing nice and playing for time with the bully never works.

Fearing violence and feeling responsible, the Tbilisi Pride moved its events indoors this year. CoE Human Rights Commissioner and EU ambassador are scheduled to attend. Yet, the Orthodox Patriarchy riled against “the attempts to implant perverse lifestyle” and said it would have a “negative influence even if held indoors.” To avoid polarization and violence, the Church said it wants to “resolve the problem through legislative means” – i.e. to pass the Draconian law against “LGBT propaganda” suggested by ultra-right groupings, whose agenda PM Garibashvili increasingly endorses.

Corruption of mores in Georgian politics runs deep. Deeper than mere populist politicking.

Not touching children?! Garibashvili, still a “producer” of his patron’s rapper son, was heard sniggering at the bodyguard terrorizing some kids who dissed his protege – in a covert recording whose authenticity was not denied. PM Garibashvili only recently suggested protesting Gen-Z youths were “dressed like Satanists.”

Church fighting perversion?! The massive records of wiretaps leaked to the media left heaps of questions about the clergy’s morals and the degree that security services exercise over them by holding on to those recordings.

But things may be changing. The 2021 study showed notable growth in tolerance in the period of three years only – including towards the gay community – and increased acknowledgment of the positive effect of diversity. The Georgian democrats are thinking creatively about breaking the cycle of arrogance and bullying that has become the norm on air and in the parliament.

Would they have sufficient moral, physical, and educational resources and practical skills to effect that change? Or will the seemingly infinite financial resources of the certain oligarch continue to fuel the chutzpah of the bullies?

We will try to remain here to tell you.