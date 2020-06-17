The Daily Dispatch – June 16

Welcome back! The Daily Dispatch is our editorial take on the past day’s news. You can subscribe here to get it in your mailbox . Click to write to us! We’d love to hear your ideas and opinions. Giorgi Tskhakaia has been browsing the news for you.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS News about a murder plot allegedly targeting a Georgian journo has sent shock waves across the country, bringing opposing sides together – in a way. Ruling party bigwigs have sung the praise to intelligence services that nipped the crime in the bud and averted a national crisis. Opposition, which reckons security authorities are deeply partisan, demanded to shed light on the probe and track down who ordered the proxy murder. CSOs proved most outspoken, labeling the plot as “part of a Russian scheme to undermine Georgia.” Ramzan Kadyrov – suspect #1- also appeared on the stage, strenuously denying all allegations. “Believe me, if someone acts on my orders, he will carry the business through,” Chechnya’s strongman ruler wrote. Germany would confirm that is true…

PLAYING INTO ENEMY’S HANDS Ana Dolidze, non-judge member of the High Council of Justice (a body that oversees the judiciary), has come under attack on two fronts. Dolidze, scathing critic of court packing by the ruling party, has drawn criticism from prominent members of civil society – her erstwhile allies – after she set up a her own movement. Critics say this will color her judgment, as, by the book, council members are not allowed to entertain political ambitions. Dolidze maintains watchdogs have to do justice to her new capacity, which is by no means – yet – political (read: not registered as a party). All the bickering has only gave ammo to the “clan” Dolidze aims to combat (a group of government-linked judges holding sway on the judiciary), who have long asserted that Dolidze’s criticism is unfair and partisan.

REDRAWING THE BLUEPRINT After a good deal of number-crunching, TI Georgia put together a thorough analysis of 2020 draft budget, which was revised to fit in with the harsh realities of post-virus economy. Official forecast that GDP will shrink by 4% should be taken with a pinch of salt, reads the report, as unexpected pitfalls are still ahead. The watchdog slammed Government’s decision to subsidize mortgage loans for the well-off portion of the society – a needless largesse, it said, while funds doled out to those on the breadline are running low. Sound advice for the top official holding the purse strings.

