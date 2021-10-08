The Dispatch – October 7/8: Corrections

PM’s Dangerous Game of Mixing Up Substances – Saakashvili’s Lawyer Return Drug-Test Challenge – Ex-President Visited by Patriarch’s Secretary in Jail – Watchdog Head Sued by Prosecutor-Turned-Justice – Troubled Start of Coalition Talks – UNM at Risk of Losing Zugdidi Majority

Since the last year’s vote, Georgia has had a new tradition of closely studying errors, manipulations, and corrections in election protocols. The practice remained unchanged this year, though with less turmoil: it was some other error that caught more attention these days. Here is Nini with usual updates from Georgia.

The Dispatch is our regular newsletter. Subscribe and find us on Twitter: @DispatchCivil

MATTER OF SUBSTANCE

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s first attempt to compose an epistle – a genre actively practiced by Georgian Dream leaders – has demonstrated why good editors matter: in a long letter exploring the motives behind the homecoming of Ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, the PM – be it by accident or some Freudian slip – showed excessive force. According to Garibashvili, Georgian authorities could have easily prevented the coup, which he believes was Saakashvili’s most likely goal upon his return, by dispersing “his 5,000-person rally” with water cannons or “asphyxiant gas.” The latter term rang alarms, with some even comparing GD’s crowd control tools with those from Nazi-time concentration camps. After the backlash, the term was silently amended as “tear gas” (a less-lethal agent).

That was, however, not the only controversial substance contained in the letter: the ex-President now looks to be the new primary target of GD’s drug-addict-framing. „I find it absurd to blame the illogical [return] decision on drugs,” the PM wrote, adding that “however drug-addict a person, they always have enough time to refrain” from a move.” Beka Basilaia, Saakashvili’s lawyer, offered in response to arrange a drug test for Saakashvili in the prison facility to be carried out in journalists’ presence, challenging PM Garibashvili back to undergo the test on his part too “in the government administration building, even in presence of media outlets that are acceptable for him.” So far, none of that has happened. Read more about the letter here.

(NOT) MOVING FORWARD

In the meantime, concerns over Saakashvili’s health rise after a week on hunger strike. On October 7, he was visited by Archpriest Mikael Botkoveli, Secretary of Georgian Orthodox Church Patriarch Ilia II, passing to the ex-President Patriarch’s greetings and blessings, a gilded book of Gospel (reportedly), and the request to end the strike. Saakashvili, “with all due respect,” refused to grant the request, the Archpriest said. He has many other visitors too: Ukrainian MP Lisa Yasko with whom – to everyone’s surprise – Saakashvili announced in a viral video from that mad October 1 Friday that he was starting a family, has arrived in Georgia to see her partner; former first lady Sandra Roelofs, though admitting the contents of Friday video was for her “unexpected, and its form completely unacceptable,” still remains supportive of her ex-husband and is among those who want to book a visit.

LAWS OF FLEXIBILITY

in 2019, Transparency International Georgia, a local corruption watchdog, found out that Shalva Tadumadze, Georgia’s then Prosecutor General, had enrolled in 1993 at a “university” that itself was founded in 1994, a year later. This raised questions about the authenticity of his diploma, including among reputed watchdogs, and added to the many controversies related to the selection process of Supreme Court judges. It took Tadumadze – now-Supreme Court judge who happens to be ruling on the cases he once prosecuted – two years to sue Eka Gigauri, TI head, for defamation. Gigauri told the media the lawsuit, which came with flaws, demands for her to abstain from discussing the issue until the final resolution of the dispute.

EUROPEAN DREAM

Dreams of European-style party pluralism may be slowly coming true in Georgia, with all its protracted coalition talks: Giorgi Gakharia, whose For Georgia party came out of the elections as a kingmaker in a small number of municipality Sakrebulos (local self-government councils), has been presented with a dilemma to pick the lesser of two evils: the ruling Georgian Dream party that has been framing him and allegedly pressuring his party throughout the campaign on one hand and the United National Movement, the firm hostility towards which is one thing he decided to keep from his GD past, on the other. On October 7, Gakharia showed readiness for talks with both sides, slamming the two parties for trying to secretly negotiate, and the GD additionally for trying to win over For Georgia’s Sakrebulo members using other “dirty methods.”

Inviting GD and UNM to “open trilateral negotiations,” the ex-PM warned For Georgia will continue on with its “fundamental principle of balance of power – not to allow concentration of power at any municipal level” should the parties fail to reach an agreement. The members of UNM and Lelo for Georgia, another kingmaker party (with more limited powers), said they were ready for multi-party coalitions and open dialogue. Ruling party members called Gakharia’s accusation about “dirty methods” “another lie.” Days ago, on October 4, GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze ruled out cooperating with a party of “traitor,” referring to Gakharia, adding that For Georgia would definitely “fall apart.”

RECOUNT

Gakharia’s kingmaking powers may see further rise: as of the time of writing, the news comes in that a recount of several precincts in Zugdidi, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, might take away the only single party-majority UNM was to enjoy in municipal Sakrebulos. Party Chair Nika Melia, who alleged the ruling party manipulation, said the recount led to moving the first-round victory in one of the majoritarian districts from UNM to a GD candidate. Should it remain so, the UNM will have a chance to retain the majority if it wins the sole majoritarian runoff. If it loses, For Georgia with its three won mandates will take the kingmaker’s position in yet another municipality.

For more reflections on the election outcomes, read our fresh explainer .

That’s the full lid for today. Celebrate the bizarre and the curious in Georgia’s politics with us every Tuesday and Friday!