The Daily Dispatch – 1 June

Covid Blues Health and Social Welfare Minister said 72,000 citizens, applied for the unemployment benefits as of June 1, having lost their income due to Covid-19. In total, GEL 14 million (USD 4.53 million) was given in aid payments to workers who got their pink slips. Minister also said around 51,000 self-employed citizens – who were hardest hit by the fallout – claimed up to GEL 15 million (USD 4.85 million) in allowances.

Lock-down amplifies family violence: The government told MPs that the pandemic increased family violence risks, since victims were confined with bullies. The Police said, on 15 April, the 112 service activated a “silent alarm” app that could send an SOS to the police, without victims having to speak up. Apparently, 3000 downloads were registered.

Moving up? PM Gakharia told the opposition who were demanding to demote Justice Minister for allegedly denigrating comments against western critics that he’d rather “promote her”. Is Minister Tsulukiani moving up in the world? She says no, PM just reacted to that “odious man’s screams of desperation” (that’s MP Bokeria, if you wondered). Probed whether she’d head the Georgian Dream’s election list, Minister issued a “let’s wait and see”. Confirmation? Not sure. The party boss likes to keep everyone guessing.

United still? Dilemma time for the United Opposition, which was – after June 20 events – pressing for proportional vote. One sticking point has been whether to vote down the 8 March compromise on election system unless Giorgi Rurua is released. Two other opposition figures – Irakli Okruashvili and Gigi Ugulava – were pardoned by the President. Opposition says Rurua was the third person on the “political prisoners list” whose release was agreed on March 8. Georgian Dream says there was no such deal. At least some foreign mediators of March 8 deal seem ambiguous. If opposition does not vote for changes – it’s their loss, said Justice Minister Tsulukiani.

Runnings in LELO a new-ish political grouping around Mamuka Khazaradze said it would field its own majoritarian MPs in upcoming polls. Although LELO never committed to not opposing the United Opposition, there were talks. Those who previously pledged to field common candidates keep mum as to who they are. Elections clock is ticking, while the ruling party is squeezing maximum brownie points from Georgia’s success in keeping Covid-19 at bay (knock on wood).

