Перезахоронены останки 5 человек, пропавших без вести во время вооруженного конфликта в Абхазии

After years of uncertainty, 5 people who had gone missing during 1992-93 conflict in Abkhazia were returned today to their loved ones in Tbilisi. Lot of emotions for their families during the ceremony organised by ⁦@SMRCEGeorgia⁩ in Sameba. Read more https://t.co/1bVUrnqmob pic.twitter.com/HznzemmeJA