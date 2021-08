Годовщина августовской войны: члены СБ ООН подтверждают поддержку Грузии

Joint Stakeout by 🇪🇪🇫🇷🇮🇪🇳🇴🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇱 on #Georgia 🇬🇪



We reaffirm our unwavering support for Georgia’s independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We regret that the territorial integrity of #Georgia continues to be violated. pic.twitter.com/bmDVrKaQq4