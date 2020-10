Министр иностранных дел Швеции находится с визитом в Грузии

Welcome @AnnLinde to 🇬🇪! 🇸🇪remains a committed friend& supporter Geo’s European integration.🇬🇪welcomes upcoming 🇸🇪 Chairmanship in OSCE also participation in new initiative of 🇸🇪 “Friends in Defence of democracy” as appreciation of Geo’s achievements on the path of democracy pic.twitter.com/xS8vpYuOaA