BREAKING: Rally Leader Moves to Occupy Presidential Palace, Repelled by the Police

Murtaz Zodelava, a member of the opposition United National Movement party, told tens of thousands of demonstrators on Liberty Square on October 4 that the group will reclaim the presidential palace as the next step after rally organizers declared that state power had “reverted to the people.”

The protesters have entered the Presidential Palace, having scaled the gate. Special forces are forcing them out, reportedly, and tear gas or pepper spray was used.

Paata Burchuladze, who read the declaration saying the power has reverted to the people, attempted to enter the palace as well and was pepper-sprayed.

Speaking to the crowd, Zodelava said the movement would move toward the presidential residence and that further actions would be announced later. He called on what he described as the “male force” of supporters to participate and used harsh language directed at Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

In a dramatic escalation of events, minutes after Zodelava’s announcement, citizens attempted to storm the presidential palace, tearing down the iron barricades and entering the yard. Riot police quickly exited the building and used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. The protesters were forced to retreat after the rapid dispersal, and riot police are now cordoning off the palace grounds.

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული