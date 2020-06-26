New Study by TI Georgia Assesses Country’s Anti-Corruption Efficacy

Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog, has issued a comprehensive report providing a thorough evaluation of country’s anti-corruption efficacy, and highlighting key shortcomings in different branches of government.

The Georgian National System Integrity Assessment, released on June 26, is based on qualitative research carried out in accordance with a set of criteria and indicators gauging independence, transparency, accountability and integrity of state and non-state institutions – among others the executive, the Parliament, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, civil society and media.

TI Georgia found that out of 12 institutions assessed in the frame of the study, only three – Public Defender’s Office, the State Audit Office, and the Electoral Administration – are properly equipped to hedge against the risks of corruption.

The watchdog slammed the Parliament for failure to improve anti-corruption legislation, while “violations of anti-corruption legislation committed by MPs’ are rarely addressed effectively,” it noted.

TI Georgia maintained that, despite legal provisions designed to stem conflict of interest and graft in the executive branch, the Government “does not engage in sufficient efforts to establish an independent civil service” and shows reluctance “to combat corruption in public administration.”

As for the judiciary, the report highlighted “important positive changes” in the legislation, while drawing attention to external actors wielding “undue influence” over the courts. Key decisions in the judiciary, including judicial appointments, are made through “an opaque process,” and judges are not held accountable for possible violations of the law – stressed the watchdog.

The report pointed out “significant corruption risks” that persist in the public procurement system.

The watchdog reckoned that law enforcement agencies do not enjoy a level of independence to “effectively investigate” potential cases of high-level corruption.

Despite some progress achieved in organizing elections, TI Georgia cast doubt on the professionalism of Election Administration members, while pointing at possible cases of nepotism and favoritism.

The watchdog argued for establishing an independent anti-corruption agency – shielded from “undue interference” – to conduct probes into high-profile cases of corruption.

TI Georgia called for eliminating the influence of the “clan” – a small group of judges in control of the judiciary – in order to uphold rule of law in the country.

It further demanded to put an end to “informal influence” on public institutions, and urged the Government to refrain from “undue interference” in the work of civil servants.

Also read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)